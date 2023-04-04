Today’s Headlines

BART has a plan to reduce its budget deficit (SF Chronicle)

LA Metro celebrates its 30th birthday (The Source)

Sacramento Regional Transit celebrates its 50th (SacRT)

How Paris kicked out the cars (Slate)

France teaches all young students how to ride bikes safely (NextCity)

Republicans still don’t understand the benefits of a e-bike subsidy (Bicycling)

Floods are slowing construction for high-speed rail (Fresno Bee)

Polls sound scientific. But they require more thought than a headline can say (Heated)

Celebrate National Library Day on a bike in San Francisco (The Frisc)

Street trees for climate resilience (Planetizen)

