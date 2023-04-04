Today’s Headlines
- BART has a plan to reduce its budget deficit (SF Chronicle)
- LA Metro celebrates its 30th birthday (The Source)
- Sacramento Regional Transit celebrates its 50th (SacRT)
- How Paris kicked out the cars (Slate)
- France teaches all young students how to ride bikes safely (NextCity)
- Republicans still don’t understand the benefits of a e-bike subsidy (Bicycling)
- Floods are slowing construction for high-speed rail (Fresno Bee)
- Polls sound scientific. But they require more thought than a headline can say (Heated)
- Celebrate National Library Day on a bike in San Francisco (The Frisc)
- Street trees for climate resilience (Planetizen)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF