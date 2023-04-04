Today’s Headlines

  • BART has a plan to reduce its budget deficit (SF Chronicle)
  • LA Metro celebrates its 30th birthday (The Source)
  • Sacramento Regional Transit celebrates its 50th (SacRT)
  • How Paris kicked out the cars (Slate)
  • France teaches all young students how to ride bikes safely (NextCity)
  • Republicans still don’t understand the benefits of a e-bike subsidy (Bicycling)
  • Floods are slowing construction for high-speed rail (Fresno Bee)
  • Polls sound scientific. But they require more thought than a headline can say (Heated)
  • Celebrate National Library Day on a bike in San Francisco (The Frisc)
  • Street trees for climate resilience (Planetizen)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF