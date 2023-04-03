Today’s Headlines
- There is no greater feminist cause than the climate fight (The Guardian)
- As sea level rises, so does groundwater – bringing up long-buried contaminants (Grist)
- More studies show climate changes causing huge damage to low-income communities (LA Times)
- Martinez residents warned on toxic residue from nearby refinery–too little? too late? (LA Times)
- LA gets federal funds to do a “digital inventory” of curb assets (Green Car Congress)
- Alameda County plans major changes to San Pablo Avenue; resident weigh in (Berkeleyside)
- Did oil money weaken price gouging measure? (Sacramento Bee)
- Feds okay California plan to require big rigs be zero emission (CalMatters)
- My cane is not a decoration (Next Avenue)
- Driver who crashed into an Apple store charged with murder, assault and battery “astounding” his lawyer (AP)
