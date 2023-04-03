Today’s Headlines

There is no greater feminist cause than the climate fight (The Guardian)

As sea level rises, so does groundwater – bringing up long-buried contaminants (Grist)

More studies show climate changes causing huge damage to low-income communities (LA Times)

Martinez residents warned on toxic residue from nearby refinery–too little? too late? (LA Times)

LA gets federal funds to do a “digital inventory” of curb assets (Green Car Congress)

Alameda County plans major changes to San Pablo Avenue; resident weigh in (Berkeleyside)

Did oil money weaken price gouging measure? (Sacramento Bee)

Feds okay California plan to require big rigs be zero emission (CalMatters)

My cane is not a decoration (Next Avenue)

Driver who crashed into an Apple store charged with murder, assault and battery “astounding” his lawyer (AP)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF