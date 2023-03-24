Today’s Headlines
- Dire new IPCC report on climate is a “final warning” to act before it is too late (The Guardian)
- Could Big Oil be sued for climate deaths, especially since they knowingly lied to the public for years? (E&E News)
- Instead of climate, CA legislature focuses on quickly passing a bill on gas prices (LA Times)
- CA bill to make corporations disclose their carbon footprints back for a second try (CalMatters)
- In Pajaro (LA Times), in Fresno (FresnoLand): the poor are inundated and wealthy neighbors are fine
- They tried to hide/drown DDT in the ocean but it didn’t go away (LA Times)
- SF’s public transit still struggling with fallout from storms (SF Examiner)
