Today’s Headlines

Dire new IPCC report on climate is a “final warning” to act before it is too late (The Guardian)

Could Big Oil be sued for climate deaths, especially since they knowingly lied to the public for years? (E&E News)

Instead of climate, CA legislature focuses on quickly passing a bill on gas prices (LA Times)

CA bill to make corporations disclose their carbon footprints back for a second try (CalMatters)

In Pajaro (LA Times), in Fresno (FresnoLand): the poor are inundated and wealthy neighbors are fine

They tried to hide/drown DDT in the ocean but it didn’t go away (LA Times)

SF’s public transit still struggling with fallout from storms (SF Examiner)

