The “freedom” and hazards of bicycling in L.A. – why quotes around that word, LA Times?

Climate groups sound the alarm on transit death spiral (Environmental Defence)

Climate change affects people of color most, but you wouldn’t know if from the news (USA Today)

Lots of people live car-free in car-centric cities (Bloomberg)

Deep dive into arguments over a much-needed bike path in Santa Barbara County (Noozhawk)

Open source data on sidewalks could help cities that don’t map their pedestrian networks (MIT)

Some still claim highway expansions will reduce congestion. It does not work (Planetizen)

Governor Newsom’s proposal on oil company profits: push regulators to hold them accountable (LA Times,

SF Chronicle)

SF Chronicle) Chevron says it reported price data (AP)

Cap-and-trade is not just a California thing anymore (Legal Planet)

