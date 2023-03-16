Today’s Headlines
- The “freedom” and hazards of bicycling in L.A. – why quotes around that word, LA Times?
- Climate groups sound the alarm on transit death spiral (Environmental Defence)
- Climate change affects people of color most, but you wouldn’t know if from the news (USA Today)
- Lots of people live car-free in car-centric cities (Bloomberg)
- Deep dive into arguments over a much-needed bike path in Santa Barbara County (Noozhawk)
- Open source data on sidewalks could help cities that don’t map their pedestrian networks (MIT)
- Some still claim highway expansions will reduce congestion. It does not work (Planetizen)
- Governor Newsom’s proposal on oil company profits: push regulators to hold them accountable (LA Times,
SF Chronicle)
- Chevron says it reported price data (AP)
- Cap-and-trade is not just a California thing anymore (Legal Planet)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF