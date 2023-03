Today’s Headlines

Northern California’s growing, varied rail network (Railway Age)

Some states consider ending right turns on red to address rising pedestrian deaths (Pew)

People are worried about self-driving cars (SmartCitiesDive)

L.A.’s curb space is valuable (Spectrum)

Washington follows California’s lead, launches cap-and-trade (Bloomberg)

Salvaging and recycling building materials keeps that stuff out of landfills (Next City)

The convoluted arguments about homeless encampments (Vox)

Some California cities are booming (LA Times)

