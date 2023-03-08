Today’s Headlines
- Vartabedian notices the price of building high-speed rail is rising (CalMatters)
- Why high-speed rail is still a bargain for California (Mercury News)
- Los Angeles is a great walking city (NY Times)
- Predicting future transit ridership is tricky (Governing)
- More on LA Metro’s new ambassadors (LAist)
- Berkeley’s future ferry service must be electric (Berkeleyside)
- Bill would help provide more equitable transportation for seniors, people with disabilities (Gold Rush Cam)
- Ancient resilient cities lasted for centuries by investing in infrastructure, sharing governance, and cooperating (Popular Science)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF