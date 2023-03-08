Today’s Headlines

  • Vartabedian notices the price of building high-speed rail is rising (CalMatters)
  • Why high-speed rail is still a bargain for California (Mercury News)
  • Los Angeles is a great walking city (NY Times)
  • Predicting future transit ridership is tricky (Governing)
  • More on LA Metro’s new ambassadors (LAist)
  • Berkeley’s future ferry service must be electric (Berkeleyside)
  • Bill would help provide more equitable transportation for seniors, people with disabilities (Gold Rush Cam)
  • Ancient resilient cities lasted for centuries by investing in infrastructure, sharing governance, and cooperating (Popular Science)

