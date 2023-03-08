Today’s Headlines

Vartabedian notices the price of building high-speed rail is rising (CalMatters)

Why high-speed rail is still a bargain for California (Mercury News)

Los Angeles is a great walking city (NY Times)

Predicting future transit ridership is tricky (Governing)

More on LA Metro’s new ambassadors (LAist)

Berkeley’s future ferry service must be electric (Berkeleyside)

Bill would help provide more equitable transportation for seniors, people with disabilities (Gold Rush Cam)

Ancient resilient cities lasted for centuries by investing in infrastructure, sharing governance, and cooperating (Popular Science)

