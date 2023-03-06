Today’s Headlines
- Palo Alto’s torturous e-bike discussion (Palo Alto online)
- Protected bike lanes are the best climate investment cities can make (Speed&Scale)
- Feds sitting on Del Mar’s railroad fence decision (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Morro Bay to get upgraded transit shelter (KSBY)
- Plans for a bike bridge to Alameda may just be plans (SF Chronicle)
- Denver’s e-bike incentives reduced car trips (SmartCitiesDive)
- Buses are key to improving public transportation (The Conversation)
- CA bill considers weight fees for SUVs (Fox5)
- New toll lanes open on Hwy 101 in Bay Area (SF Chronicle)
- A complaint leads to federal investigation of a road planned to cut through a Black neighborhood (The Current)
- Would dismantling 980 help repair nearby Black neighborhoods? (Silicon Valley)
- San Diego police want streetlight cameras and license plate readers (San Diego Union Tribune)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF