- Exploring the connections between sidewalks, streetlights, parks, and health (CityLab)
- City of Berkeley to loan e-bikes to low-income residents, and planning an e-bike rebate for all residents (Berkeleyside)
- New federal money for transit-oriented projects (Planetizen)
- BART is trying to figure out what to do when it runs out of money (SF Standard)
- Institutional pass programs to increase transit ridership (Transit Center)
- Climate benefits of a 4-day workweek (BBC)
- “Greening” the trucking industry in CA (KQED)
- 2,600 bills on this year’s docket in the legislature (CalMatters)
- CA Republicans continue to push gas tax suspension as a solution to high gas prices (California Senate Republicans)
- Will it snow in the Santa Monica Mountains? San Francisco? (LA Times, Sacramento Bee)
