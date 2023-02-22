Today’s Headlines

  • Exploring the connections between sidewalks, streetlights, parks, and health (CityLab)
  • City of Berkeley to loan e-bikes to low-income residents, and planning an e-bike rebate for all residents (Berkeleyside)
  • New federal money for transit-oriented projects (Planetizen)
  • BART is trying to figure out what to do when it runs out of money (SF Standard)
  • Institutional pass programs to increase transit ridership (Transit Center)
  • Climate benefits of a 4-day workweek (BBC)
  • “Greening” the trucking industry in CA (KQED)
  • 2,600 bills on this year’s docket in the legislature (CalMatters)
  • CA Republicans continue to push gas tax suspension as a solution to high gas prices (California Senate Republicans)
  • Will it snow in the Santa Monica Mountains? San Francisco? (LA Times, Sacramento Bee)
  • Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF