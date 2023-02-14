Today’s Headlines
- We were right not to trust oil companies’ clean energy promises (LA Times)
- Free public transit is also climate justice (LAist)
- BART takes on homeless crisis (Mercury News)
- Bill would require transit agencies to collect data on rider safety, harassment (Capital Public Radio)
- Court blocks LA plan to chop down trees for sidewalk repair (Daily News)
- A child’s death prompts questions about e-bike safety (Washington Post)
- Supporting local coffee shops, one bike ride at a time (Berkeleyside)
- Angel Island to host California’s first electric ferry (Cision)
- Negotiations over “air rights” slow plans for housing at BART station (Berkeleyside)
- Large solar facility in Kern extends onto air force base (Bakersfield.com)
- Robotaxis practicing on CA public roads (Tech Crunch)
- New bill would extend law that is helping bring more housing (Mercury News)
- Universal basic income programs in California are helping more than 12,000 people (Cal Matters)
- Allowing more time with family (CalMatters)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF