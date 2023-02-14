Today’s Headlines

  • We were right not to trust oil companies’ clean energy promises (LA Times)
  • Free public transit is also climate justice (LAist)
  • BART takes on homeless crisis (Mercury News)
  • Bill would require transit agencies to collect data on rider safety, harassment (Capital Public Radio)
  • Court blocks LA plan to chop down trees for sidewalk repair (Daily News)
  • A child’s death prompts questions about e-bike safety (Washington Post)
  • Supporting local coffee shops, one bike ride at a time (Berkeleyside)
  • Angel Island to host California’s first electric ferry (Cision)
  • Negotiations over “air rights” slow plans for housing at BART station (Berkeleyside)
  • Large solar facility in Kern extends onto air force base (Bakersfield.com)
  • Robotaxis practicing on CA public roads (Tech Crunch)
  • New bill would extend law that is helping bring more housing (Mercury News)
  • Universal basic income programs in California are helping more than 12,000 people (Cal Matters)

