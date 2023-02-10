Today’s Headlines
- CA considers charging higher taxes for heavy vehicles, which cause more wear and tear on roadways (SF Chronicle)
- Muni deficit could lead to service cuts (ABC)
- Bus driver shortage has the attention of LA City Council (CBS)
- Bill would require any self-driving trucks being tested on CA roads to have a human operator inside (Tech Crunch)
- Business Insider adds yet more evidence on the effects of induced demand
- Agencies come together to “solve” congestion and flooding on Highway 37 across top of bay (CBS)
- Proof that requiring less parking leads to more housing (Sightline Institute)
- The fastest growing group of homeless people is seniors (CalMatters)
- Exide “cleanup” leaves frustration and contamination (LA Times)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF