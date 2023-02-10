Today’s Headlines

CA considers charging higher taxes for heavy vehicles, which cause more wear and tear on roadways (SF Chronicle)

Muni deficit could lead to service cuts (ABC)

Bus driver shortage has the attention of LA City Council (CBS)

Bill would require any self-driving trucks being tested on CA roads to have a human operator inside (Tech Crunch)

Business Insider adds yet more evidence on the effects of induced demand

Agencies come together to “solve” congestion and flooding on Highway 37 across top of bay (CBS)

Proof that requiring less parking leads to more housing (Sightline Institute)

The fastest growing group of homeless people is seniors (CalMatters)

Exide “cleanup” leaves frustration and contamination (LA Times)

