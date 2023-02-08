Today’s Headlines
- The bicycle as an economic lifeline (Planetizen)
- Defend bike infrastructure (Resilience)
- SF Muni faces budget deficit: what that could mean (SF Chronicle)
- US Treasury broadens definition of EVs to include more behemoths (Bloomberg)
- San Jose trying to think creatively about parking needs and use (Mercury News)
- Brightline rail and solar project could destroy delicate Mojave terrain (LA Times)
- Fresno Sheriffs get a custom van to keep comfy and cool while clearing camps and dumping the belongings of homeless people (Fresnoland)
- The climate case for San Francisco to get those 82,000 homes built (The Frisc)
- Here’s the plan (SF Chronicle)
- They were warned years ago – and sure enough, now a luxury housing development is out of water (Fresnoland)
- What exactly is your neighborhood’s climate impact? (New York Times)
