  • The bicycle as an economic lifeline (Planetizen)
  • Defend bike infrastructure (Resilience)
  • SF Muni faces budget deficit: what that could mean (SF Chronicle)
  • US Treasury broadens definition of EVs to include more behemoths (Bloomberg)
  • San Jose trying to think creatively about parking needs and use (Mercury News)
  • Brightline rail and solar project could destroy delicate Mojave terrain (LA Times)
  • Fresno Sheriffs get a custom van to keep comfy and cool while clearing camps and dumping the belongings of homeless people (Fresnoland)
  • The climate case for San Francisco to get those 82,000 homes built (The Frisc)
  • They were warned years ago – and sure enough, now a luxury housing development is out of water (Fresnoland)
  • What exactly is your neighborhood’s climate impact? (New York Times)

