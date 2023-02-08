Today’s Headlines

The bicycle as an economic lifeline (Planetizen)

Defend bike infrastructure (Resilience)

SF Muni faces budget deficit: what that could mean (SF Chronicle)

US Treasury broadens definition of EVs to include more behemoths (Bloomberg)

San Jose trying to think creatively about parking needs and use (Mercury News)

Brightline rail and solar project could destroy delicate Mojave terrain (LA Times)

Fresno Sheriffs get a custom van to keep comfy and cool while clearing camps and dumping the belongings of homeless people (Fresnoland)

The climate case for San Francisco to get those 82,000 homes built (The Frisc) Here’s the plan (SF Chronicle)

They were warned years ago – and sure enough, now a luxury housing development is out of water (Fresnoland)

What exactly is your neighborhood’s climate impact? (New York Times)

