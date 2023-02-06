Today’s Headlines
- Important lessons from Denver’s e-bike rebate program (Smart Cities Dive)
- Forget Tesla, e-bikes are the future of transportation (The Daily Beast)
- San Diego’s Park Road to get dedicated bike and bus lanes (Times of San Diego)
- Transit agencies are adopting more zero-emission buses (Utility Dive)
- Natural gas bills are up, and so are company executives’ salaries (LA Times)
- California considers allowing tests of autonomous trucks (Sacramento Bee)
- What the Builder’s Remedy could bring to your neighborhood (SF Standard)
- Oakland sets up digital commercial loading zones (Gov Tech)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF.