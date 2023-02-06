Today’s Headlines

  • Important lessons from Denver’s e-bike rebate program (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Forget Tesla, e-bikes are the future of transportation (The Daily Beast)
  • San Diego’s Park Road to get dedicated bike and bus lanes (Times of San Diego)
  • Transit agencies are adopting more zero-emission buses (Utility Dive)
  • Natural gas bills are up, and so are company executives’ salaries (LA Times)
  • California considers allowing tests of autonomous trucks (Sacramento Bee)
  • What the Builder’s Remedy could bring to your neighborhood (SF Standard)
  • Oakland sets up digital commercial loading zones (Gov Tech)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF.