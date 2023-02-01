Today’s Headlines
- The biggest safety threats to bicycle riders (Harvard Gazette)
- S.F. just had its worst year for road deaths since it planned to end them (SF Standard)
- Court ruling could unlock funding for new ferry terminal in Berkeley, more BART trains, bus rapid transit, Capitol Corridor upgrade (Berkeleyside)
- Sonoma County buys ten all-electric buses (Sonoma County)
- Kern County has three electric school buses, and wants more (Turnto23)
- Governor Newsom announces $2.5 billion in awards for public transit projects
- L.A. gets a lot of it (Courthouse News)
- Money will go to Bay Area projects including BART, Amtrak, Caltrain (Mercury News)
- Peoplemover to Inglewood entertainment district gets $407M (Spectrum)
- Yet transit agencies still struggle to close budgets (Smart Cities Dive)
- DMV begins talking about rules for self-driving trucks, and labor has thoughts (Spectrum)
- Justice Department seeks Tesla documents related to Autopilot, “Full Self Driving” (AP)
- Self-driving cars are “wreaking havoc” in San Francisco (SF Chronicle)
- Four states that are leading on climate (Environmental Defense Fund)
- Governor Newsom appoints new California Air Resources Board members (Sacramento Bee)
- Report: Local redistricting processes gerrymander to protect incumbents (Common Cause)
