Today’s Headlines

  • The biggest safety threats to bicycle riders (Harvard Gazette)
  • S.F. just had its worst year for road deaths since it planned to end them (SF Standard)
  • Court ruling could unlock funding for new ferry terminal in Berkeley, more BART trains, bus rapid transit, Capitol Corridor upgrade (Berkeleyside)
  • Sonoma County buys ten all-electric buses (Sonoma County)
  • Kern County has three electric school buses, and wants more (Turnto23)
  • Governor Newsom announces $2.5 billion in awards for public transit projects
    • L.A. gets a lot of it (Courthouse News)
    • Money will go to Bay Area projects including BART, Amtrak, Caltrain (Mercury News)
    • Peoplemover to Inglewood entertainment district gets $407M (Spectrum)
    • Yet transit agencies still struggle to close budgets (Smart Cities Dive)
  • DMV begins talking about rules for self-driving trucks, and labor has thoughts (Spectrum)
  • Justice Department seeks Tesla documents related to Autopilot, “Full Self Driving” (AP)
  • Self-driving cars are “wreaking havoc” in San Francisco (SF Chronicle)
  • Four states that are leading on climate (Environmental Defense Fund)
  • Governor Newsom appoints new California Air Resources Board members (Sacramento Bee)
  • Report: Local redistricting processes gerrymander to protect incumbents (Common Cause)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF