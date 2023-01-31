Today’s Headlines

  • There are now more than 500 “bicycle-friendly” cities in the U.S. (Forbes)
  • People are willing to pay more to live in a place where they can walk to things (Slate)
  • How much commute time is saved when people work from home (World Economic Forum)
  • We saved our homes with a community land trust (Next City)
  • The best new bike lanes in the country (People for Bikes)
  • San Francisco asks state to slow down deployment of driverless taxis (endgadget)
  • New round of federal funds for clean transit announced (Planetizen)
  • CA transit agencies to get $500 million (Smart Cities Dive)
  • But operations funding is urgently needed (San Mateo Daily Journal)
  • SMART allowed to resume construction of a 3-mile extension after court settlement with anti-tax group (Trains)
  • Court rules that Minnesota can use California’s vehicle emission standards – as long as it does not adopt the plan to phase out gas-powered cars (Spectrum)
  • Inland Empire residents want a moratorium on warehouses (Daily Bulletin)

