Today’s Headlines
- There are now more than 500 “bicycle-friendly” cities in the U.S. (Forbes)
- People are willing to pay more to live in a place where they can walk to things (Slate)
- How much commute time is saved when people work from home (World Economic Forum)
- We saved our homes with a community land trust (Next City)
- The best new bike lanes in the country (People for Bikes)
- San Francisco asks state to slow down deployment of driverless taxis (endgadget)
- New round of federal funds for clean transit announced (Planetizen)
- CA transit agencies to get $500 million (Smart Cities Dive)
- But operations funding is urgently needed (San Mateo Daily Journal)
- SMART allowed to resume construction of a 3-mile extension after court settlement with anti-tax group (Trains)
- Court rules that Minnesota can use California’s vehicle emission standards – as long as it does not adopt the plan to phase out gas-powered cars (Spectrum)
- Inland Empire residents want a moratorium on warehouses (Daily Bulletin)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF