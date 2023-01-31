Today’s Headlines

There are now more than 500 “bicycle-friendly” cities in the U.S. (Forbes)

People are willing to pay more to live in a place where they can walk to things (Slate)

How much commute time is saved when people work from home (World Economic Forum)

We saved our homes with a community land trust (Next City)

The best new bike lanes in the country (People for Bikes)

San Francisco asks state to slow down deployment of driverless taxis (endgadget)

New round of federal funds for clean transit announced (Planetizen)

CA transit agencies to get $500 million (Smart Cities Dive)

But operations funding is urgently needed (San Mateo Daily Journal)

SMART allowed to resume construction of a 3-mile extension after court settlement with anti-tax group (Trains)

Court rules that Minnesota can use California’s vehicle emission standards – as long as it does not adopt the plan to phase out gas-powered cars (Spectrum)

Inland Empire residents want a moratorium on warehouses (Daily Bulletin)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF