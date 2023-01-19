CalBike Offers Update on Status of E-Bike Rebate Program

How long does it take to get an e-bike rebate program off the ground? That question is being asked across the country as bike shops in Hawaii seem unaware that their state has a rebate program (the program went live last July 1) and Washington, D.C. lawmakers begin to work on passing their own rebate program. In California, a program has been in the works for almost a year and a half since $10 million was allocated to create it. However, progress remains slow and deadlines for the program’s creation have been repeatedly missed.

Calbike offers a summary of a recent meeting of the California Air Resources Board (watch the meeting, or read the staff report) about the state of California’s future program. The highlights from the CalBike article are below, but here’s a quick spoiler: there is still no date announced on when the program will begin.

To receive a rebate in the e-bike incentive program, a family would have to have income up to 300% of the federal poverty level, which is in-line with the electric car rebate program.

All three classes of e-bikes will be eligible for rebates.

The CARB staff is proposing that any bike eligible for the rebate have at least a two-year warranty to insure that the bikes remain in good repair. However, many lower-income e-bikes only come with a one-year warranty.

