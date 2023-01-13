Today’s Headlines
- Advice for the new Congress (Transportation For America)
- More on proposed state budget cuts to transit:
- Pushback from legislators (CalMatters, The Guardian)
- Marin transit officials concerned (Marin Independent Journal)
- Transit can help you meet those new years resolutions (Buzzer)
- Marin transit ends free fare promotions because they saw no “notable” effect on ridership (Mass Transit)
- Why people are still living outside during these storms (CapRadio)
- State leaders ask feds for emergency funding so Caltrans can fix storm-damaged roads (KRCR)
- Getting the “cadence” of CA ports back to normal (Transport Topics)
- Traffic congestion in SF is back to “normal” (SF Examiner)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF