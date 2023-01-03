Today’s Headlines
- Brace for more storm (SF Chronicle, LA Times)
- Transportation predictions for 2023 (Planetizen)
- Bicycling can be a year-round form of transportation (EcoRi)
- E-bikes are a more affordable way to reduce emissions (NPR)
- San Diego proposes allowing more housing in high-rises, ADUs (San Diego Union Tribune)
- When buses are free but trains aren’t (Bloomberg)
- Governor Newsom lists Big Oil’s Top Lies
- California oil and gas workers will be fine (Sacramento Bee)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF