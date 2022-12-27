Today’s Headlines

Climate deniers are buying journalists (NPR)

It’s been a horrible holiday for Southwest Airlines and anyone traveling on it (LA Times)

In California, Tesla has to find a less misleading name for what it calls “full self-driving” and “autopilot” features (Auto Evolution)

Orange County searching for solutions to San Clemente coastal erosion (Mass Transit)

Are electric cars lowering energy bills in California? (Clean Technica)

CA will cover its canals with solar panels (SF Chronicle)

How climate legislation protects the environment and health (The Hill)

Central Valley infrastructure projects to get millions from federal budget (Fresno Bee)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Can you help us out today? Thank you for your support!