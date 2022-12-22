Today’s Headlines

  • Finish the bike bridge from Oakland to SF by 2030? (Oaklandside)
  • Bike advocacy in the East Bay: 2022 review (Bike East Bay)
  • CAHSRA completes two grade separation structures in Fresno and Madera counties
  • Williams, a rural town in Northern CA, to spend $93M meant for “walking and biking projects” on a roundabout (Sun-Herald)
  • Looking to revive an old cross-border railroad near San Diego (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Golden Gate Bridge board to move San Rafael transit center one block north (Mass Transit)
  • California’s groundwater is being depleted by big ag, drought (LA Times)
  • Some Californians are pretty happy – er, have money (The Hill)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

