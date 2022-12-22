Today’s Headlines
- Finish the bike bridge from Oakland to SF by 2030? (Oaklandside)
- Bike advocacy in the East Bay: 2022 review (Bike East Bay)
- CAHSRA completes two grade separation structures in Fresno and Madera counties
- Williams, a rural town in Northern CA, to spend $93M meant for “walking and biking projects” on a roundabout (Sun-Herald)
- Looking to revive an old cross-border railroad near San Diego (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Golden Gate Bridge board to move San Rafael transit center one block north (Mass Transit)
- California’s groundwater is being depleted by big ag, drought (LA Times)
- Some Californians are pretty happy – er, have money (The Hill)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
