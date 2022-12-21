Today’s Headlines

CA Transit Association unveils its strategic plan for the next few years (Mass Transit)

After several bountiful years, a budget shortfall for California (CalMatters)

San Francisco will remove parking stops blocking buses (SF Chronicle)

Stockton is working on transportation equity (SF Gate)

Orange County cities are really worried about the scourge of e-bikes (Voice of OC)

An update on California government actions (CalMatters)

New York state passes climate plan that includes cap-and-trade (Politico, E&E News)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Can you help us out today? Thank you for your support!