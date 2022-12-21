Today’s Headlines

  • CA Transit Association unveils its strategic plan for the next few years (Mass Transit)
  • After several bountiful years, a budget shortfall for California (CalMatters)
  • San Francisco will remove parking stops blocking buses (SF Chronicle)
  • Stockton is working on transportation equity (SF Gate)
  • Orange County cities are really worried about the scourge of e-bikes (Voice of OC)
  • An update on California government actions (CalMatters)
  • New York state passes climate plan that includes cap-and-trade (Politico, E&E News)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

