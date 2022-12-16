Today’s Headlines
- California Air Resources Board approves scoping plan for fighting climate change (CalMatters, LA Times)
- CA cut subsidies for rooftop solar (Sacramento Bee, EWG)
- State grants funding for a coastal trail connecting Morro Bay and Cayucos (SLO County)
- SacRT to add, improve bus stops throughout region (Elk Grove Citizen)
- Rail service through San Clemente could maybe return in February (Mass Transit)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Can you help us out today? Thank you for your support!