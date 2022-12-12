Today’s Headlines
- CTC awards $1B for active transportation, including:
- $200M for projects in Los Angeles (Green Car Congress)
- $21M for Yuba County Safe Routes to Schools (Appeal-Democrat)
- $1M for Sonora (My MotherLode)
- Once again, for those in the back: There is nothing clean, safe, or responsible about nuclear energy (ProPublica)
- San Diego’s bus ridership rising, but operators still struggling (San Diego Union Tribune)
- The US subsidizes sprawl but won’t pay for care (Metropolis)
- Ignoring opposition, Moreno Valley City Council okays (another) warehouse (Press Enterprise)
- Here’s some infrastructure: investigating sewers (Bloomberg)
- Takeaways from federal investigation of oil companies (E&E Daily)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Can you help us out today? Thank you for your support!