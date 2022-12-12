Today’s Headlines

  • CTC awards $1B for active transportation, including:
  • Once again, for those in the back: There is nothing clean, safe, or responsible about nuclear energy (ProPublica)
  • San Diego’s bus ridership rising, but operators still struggling (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • The US subsidizes sprawl but won’t pay for care (Metropolis)
  • Ignoring opposition, Moreno Valley City Council okays (another) warehouse (Press Enterprise)
  • Here’s some infrastructure: investigating sewers (Bloomberg)
  • Takeaways from federal investigation of oil companies (E&E Daily)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

