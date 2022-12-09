Today’s Headlines
- But we knew this: LA has grown deadlier for pedestrians (Mass Transit)
- Active Transportation Program to fund:
- $80M for Santa Barbara projects (KEYT)
- $115M for 7 miles of Santa Cruz bike/rail trail (Lookout, Mass Transit)
- Riders are returning to Santa Maria transit (Santa Maria Times)
- More cities are reducing parking requirements (LA Times)
- Autonomous taxis are causing trouble in SF (Slate)
- California plans an electrification network for the future (EDF)
- California’s plan for net zero carbon (NASDAQ)
- Republicans try again to suspend gas tax (Landline)
- Study: Renewables will take over fossil fuels as main source of electricity generation worldwide by 2025 (CNBC)
- CA to decide the fate of rooftop solar next week (LA Times)
- Covid and the flu are surging in Bay Area (SF Chronicle) and LA (LA Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
