Today’s Headlines

  • Fourteen new state laws that take effect in January, including pedestrian safety laws (SF Chronicle)
  • How to be an advocate: a profile of Dave Campbell (Oaklandside)
  • Ikea to deploy solar powered e-bikes for home deliveries (Ikea)
  • LA Times gets lots of input on the question: Should public transit be free?
  • LA-Las Vegas high speed rail could break ground next year (Planetizen)
  • LA Metro approves light rail from East LA to Montebello (Mass Transit)
  • Ranking the best cities for transit (Planetizen)
  • CA legislature introduces bill to penalize oil companies for price gouging (Sacramento Bee, Spectrum News)
  • Air regulators say federal EPA needs to act if LA is to meet clean air standards (LA Times)
  • CPUC to require natural gas projects to report environmental impacts (Utility Dive)
  • Help is coming for truckers trying to meet CA EV regulations (CalMatters)
  • Meet Lee Ann Eager, chair of California Transportation Commission (Capitol Weekly)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF