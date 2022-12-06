Today’s Headlines

Fourteen new state laws that take effect in January, including pedestrian safety laws (SF Chronicle)

How to be an advocate: a profile of Dave Campbell (Oaklandside)

Ikea to deploy solar powered e-bikes for home deliveries (Ikea)

LA Times gets lots of input on the question: Should public transit be free?

LA-Las Vegas high speed rail could break ground next year (Planetizen)

LA Metro approves light rail from East LA to Montebello (Mass Transit)

Ranking the best cities for transit (Planetizen)

CA legislature introduces bill to penalize oil companies for price gouging (Sacramento Bee, Spectrum News)

Air regulators say federal EPA needs to act if LA is to meet clean air standards (LA Times)

CPUC to require natural gas projects to report environmental impacts (Utility Dive)

Help is coming for truckers trying to meet CA EV regulations (CalMatters)

Meet Lee Ann Eager, chair of California Transportation Commission (Capitol Weekly)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF