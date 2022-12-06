Today’s Headlines
- Fourteen new state laws that take effect in January, including pedestrian safety laws (SF Chronicle)
- How to be an advocate: a profile of Dave Campbell (Oaklandside)
- Ikea to deploy solar powered e-bikes for home deliveries (Ikea)
- LA Times gets lots of input on the question: Should public transit be free?
- LA-Las Vegas high speed rail could break ground next year (Planetizen)
- LA Metro approves light rail from East LA to Montebello (Mass Transit)
- Ranking the best cities for transit (Planetizen)
- CA legislature introduces bill to penalize oil companies for price gouging (Sacramento Bee, Spectrum News)
- Air regulators say federal EPA needs to act if LA is to meet clean air standards (LA Times)
- CPUC to require natural gas projects to report environmental impacts (Utility Dive)
- Help is coming for truckers trying to meet CA EV regulations (CalMatters)
- Meet Lee Ann Eager, chair of California Transportation Commission (Capitol Weekly)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF