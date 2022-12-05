Today’s Headlines
- What’s the status of California’s e-bike rebate program? (Electrek)
- LA transit officials eye some of that sweet state budget surplus (Planetizen)
- Bay Area transit agencies have been warning about doomsday scenarios (SF Chronicle)
- Cupertino gets $8.5 million to expand electric shuttle system (Mercury News)
- Santa Cruz County pursuing study of electric passenger rail (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
- Cities should stop erasing DIY crosswalks (Bloomberg)
- Federal DOT shifts focus towards innovation for all modes, not just cars (Bloomberg)
- Senator Weiner joins move to tear down SF’s Central Freeway (SF Chronicle)
- LA City Council votes to ban new oil wells, phase out existing ones (AP)
- CA legislature will hold a special session on oil price gouging beginning today (Sacramento Bee)
- London has seen a steady rise in walking and biking (Intelligent Transport)
- Some in New Jersey push for an adult helmet law (Systemic Failure)
