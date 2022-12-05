Today’s Headlines

What’s the status of California’s e-bike rebate program? (Electrek)

LA transit officials eye some of that sweet state budget surplus (Planetizen)

Bay Area transit agencies have been warning about doomsday scenarios (SF Chronicle)

Cupertino gets $8.5 million to expand electric shuttle system (Mercury News)

Santa Cruz County pursuing study of electric passenger rail (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Cities should stop erasing DIY crosswalks (Bloomberg)

Federal DOT shifts focus towards innovation for all modes, not just cars (Bloomberg)

Senator Weiner joins move to tear down SF’s Central Freeway (SF Chronicle)

LA City Council votes to ban new oil wells, phase out existing ones (AP)

CA legislature will hold a special session on oil price gouging beginning today (Sacramento Bee)

London has seen a steady rise in walking and biking (Intelligent Transport)

Some in New Jersey push for an adult helmet law (Systemic Failure)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF