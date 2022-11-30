SF Supes to Vote on Slow Streets–but will it be a Network? (SFStandard)

Oakland Plans to Reduce Speed Limits Along Business Corridors (Oaklandside)

More on Great Highway Park Closures (SFExaminer)

LA’s Union Station Opens Exhibit on Yellow Cars (SGV Tribune)

New Protected Bikeway Coming to West Hollywood (Beverly Press)

Freight Traffic on Hold as Rail Lines Shift in San Clemente (Union-Tribune)

California Home Ownership Dips to 55% (OC Register)

It’s Hard to Believe How Many Cities Fell for Musk’s Boring Company Grift (WSJ)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF. National Headlines at Streetsblog USA.