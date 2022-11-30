Today’s Headlines
- SF Supes to Vote on Slow Streets–but will it be a Network? (SFStandard)
- Oakland Plans to Reduce Speed Limits Along Business Corridors (Oaklandside)
- More on Great Highway Park Closures (SFExaminer)
- LA’s Union Station Opens Exhibit on Yellow Cars (SGV Tribune)
- New Protected Bikeway Coming to West Hollywood (Beverly Press)
- Freight Traffic on Hold as Rail Lines Shift in San Clemente (Union-Tribune)
- California Home Ownership Dips to 55% (OC Register)
- It’s Hard to Believe How Many Cities Fell for Musk’s Boring Company Grift (WSJ)
