Today’s Headlines

  • SF Supes to Vote on Slow Streets–but will it be a Network? (SFStandard)
  • Oakland Plans to Reduce Speed Limits Along Business Corridors (Oaklandside)
  • More on Great Highway Park Closures (SFExaminer)
  • LA’s Union Station Opens Exhibit on Yellow Cars (SGV Tribune)
  • New Protected Bikeway Coming to West Hollywood (Beverly Press)
  • Freight Traffic on Hold as Rail Lines Shift in San Clemente (Union-Tribune)
  • California Home Ownership Dips to 55% (OC Register)
  • It’s Hard to Believe How Many Cities Fell for Musk’s Boring Company Grift (WSJ)

