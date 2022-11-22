  • San Francisco Abandons Slow Streets Network Pledge (SFChron)
  • Lyft Pulls Bikeshare Bikes from SaMo, LA (SMDP)
  • Glendale Gets $6 Million State Funds for Visioning Project for Verdugo Wash (City of Glendale)
  • Update on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Bike Path (EastBayTimes)
  • San Joaquin in Record Breaking Drought (Fresno Bee)
  • Voters Statewide Put Scofflaw Sheriffs on Notice (OC Register)
  • Why Newsom Relented and Released Homeless Funding (CalMatters via LB Post)
  • It Sounds Crazy, But Making Bike Riding Safe, Easy and Fun Leads to More People Biking (Bicycling)
  • European Cities Are Becoming Denser (Wired)

Barring any emergencies or breaking news, we’ll see you Monday. Have a safe and restful Thanksgiving.