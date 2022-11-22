- San Francisco Abandons Slow Streets Network Pledge (SFChron)
- Lyft Pulls Bikeshare Bikes from SaMo, LA (SMDP)
- Glendale Gets $6 Million State Funds for Visioning Project for Verdugo Wash (City of Glendale)
- Update on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Bike Path (EastBayTimes)
- San Joaquin in Record Breaking Drought (Fresno Bee)
- Voters Statewide Put Scofflaw Sheriffs on Notice (OC Register)
- Why Newsom Relented and Released Homeless Funding (CalMatters via LB Post)
- It Sounds Crazy, But Making Bike Riding Safe, Easy and Fun Leads to More People Biking (Bicycling)
- European Cities Are Becoming Denser (Wired)
Barring any emergencies or breaking news, we’ll see you Monday. Have a safe and restful Thanksgiving.