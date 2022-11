Los Angeles Elected Karen Bass As Its Mayor (LAT, LAist)

San Diego Raises Height Limits to Allow for More Housing (Union-Tribune)

Metro Committee Approves Initial Eastside Rail Extension To Montebello (SGV Tribune)

More on Central Subway Opening (SFStandard)

New BART, Muni Extensions (SFChron)

Glendale Planning Transit-Oriented District By Rail Station (Urbanize)

Caltrans Repairs Restore Lane To 5 Freeway In Castaic (SC Signal)

Walk SF Urges SF Officials to Lower Speed Limits Citywide (Chronicle)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF. National Headlines at Streetsblog USA.