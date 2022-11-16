Toda’s Headlines

  • Pandemic Bike Boom Still Booming in Cities that Built Better Bike Infrastructure (Wired)
  • Downey Council Considering Eliminating DowneyLink Bus Service (Downey Patriot)
  • Muni Slows Return to Full Service (SFExaminer)
  • LB Transit Announces Expanded Service, Green Fleet in 2023 (LB Post)
  • Can Caltrain Really Run Promised Frequencies with New Trains? (EastBayTimes)
  • Bakersfield Considers Package of Ped. Safety Projects (Bakersfield.com)
  • Whittier Making Safe Routes To School Improvements In Los Nietos Area (Whittier Daily News)
  • Drivers Crashed into Same CA Home Twice in Past Two Years (ABC 7)

