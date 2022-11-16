Toda’s Headlines

Pandemic Bike Boom Still Booming in Cities that Built Better Bike Infrastructure (Wired)

Downey Council Considering Eliminating DowneyLink Bus Service (Downey Patriot)

Muni Slows Return to Full Service (SFExaminer)

LB Transit Announces Expanded Service, Green Fleet in 2023 (LB Post)

Can Caltrain Really Run Promised Frequencies with New Trains? (EastBayTimes)

Bakersfield Considers Package of Ped. Safety Projects (Bakersfield.com)

Whittier Making Safe Routes To School Improvements In Los Nietos Area (Whittier Daily News)

Drivers Crashed into Same CA Home Twice in Past Two Years (ABC 7)

