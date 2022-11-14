Today’s Headlines

  • Caltrans Remains in 1950s, Keeps Pushing for Highway-Widening/Extensions (MarinIJ)
  • LAPD Policy Change Has Curbed Pretextual Traffic Stops (LAT)
  • Will Central Subway Meet Expectations? (SFChron)
  • Central Subway ‘Soft Open’ on Saturday (CBSLocalPatch)
  • South Pasadena Plans To Use Federal Grant To Remove Safety Improvements (@JalbyMD Twitter)
  • Biden Presses Big Oil to Drill More to Bring Down prices, but Also Tightens Methane Regs (NPR)
  • LA County Gas Prices Drop to Lowest Since 9/20 (LB Post)
  • Control of the US House of Representatives Could Hinge on 2 Central Valley Races (Fresno Bee)
  • Buttigieg Talks Bike Infrastructure, Complete Streets in a Q&A (Fast Company)
  • Musk’s Twitter Bans Placard Abuse Account Because of Privacy Concerns (SBUSA)

