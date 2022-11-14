Today’s Headlines
- Caltrans Remains in 1950s, Keeps Pushing for Highway-Widening/Extensions (MarinIJ)
- LAPD Policy Change Has Curbed Pretextual Traffic Stops (LAT)
- Will Central Subway Meet Expectations? (SFChron)
- Central Subway ‘Soft Open’ on Saturday (CBSLocal, Patch)
- South Pasadena Plans To Use Federal Grant To Remove Safety Improvements (@JalbyMD Twitter)
- Biden Presses Big Oil to Drill More to Bring Down prices, but Also Tightens Methane Regs (NPR)
- LA County Gas Prices Drop to Lowest Since 9/20 (LB Post)
- Control of the US House of Representatives Could Hinge on 2 Central Valley Races (Fresno Bee)
- Buttigieg Talks Bike Infrastructure, Complete Streets in a Q&A (Fast Company)
- Musk’s Twitter Bans Placard Abuse Account Because of Privacy Concerns (SBUSA)
