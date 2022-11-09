Today’s Headlines
- Prop 30 Goes Down (SacBee)
- JFK Promenade Forever! (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Results of AC Transit, BART Board Races (EastBayTimes)
- After Big Win, Media Already Pondering Gav for Pres. (SacBee)
- New Car and Truck Sales Down 16% in California vs Last Year (Union-Tribune)
- A Romanticized Look at Police Car Chases (LAT)
- California Hit by Rain, Snow, Tornado on Election Day (LB Post)
- Infrastructure Act, and People’s Awareness of It, Plays(ed) Big Role in Election (Politico)
- Some Thoughts on the Election, Before the Results Came In (SBUSA)
