Today’s Headlines

  • Prop 30 Goes Down (SacBee)
  • JFK Promenade Forever! (SFChronSFExaminer)
  • Results of AC Transit, BART Board Races (EastBayTimes)
  • After Big Win, Media Already Pondering Gav for Pres. (SacBee)
  • New Car and Truck Sales Down 16% in California vs Last Year (Union-Tribune)
  • A Romanticized Look at Police Car Chases (LAT)
  • California Hit by Rain, Snow, Tornado on Election Day (LB Post)
  • Infrastructure Act, and People’s Awareness of It, Plays(ed) Big Role in Election (Politico)
  • Some Thoughts on the Election, Before the Results Came In (SBUSA)

