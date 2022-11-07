Today’s Headlines
- Talks Continue on OCTA Strike (OC Register)
- Los Angeles County Bike Coalition Rebrands as BikeLA (StreetsblogLA/Twitter)
- More on Opening of Central Subway (SFExaminer)
- More on VTA Forging Ahead with Super-Deep and Expensive Subway (MercNews)
- Traffic deaths Fall in Other Countries Because Other Nations Focus on Solutions (Bloomberg)
- Transit Projects in US Are More Expensive Because of Too Much Overhead (Vice)
- Santa Clarita Signal Profiles Finish the Ride
- Driver Rams Into Vons Storefront (Union-Tribune)
- Walk Signals with Pedestrian Head Start Make Crossing the Street Safer (CalBike)
- It’s Raining…and Even Snowing (Union-Tribune)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF. National Headlines at Streetsblog USA.