Today’s Headlines

  • Talks Continue on OCTA Strike (OC Register)
  • Los Angeles County Bike Coalition Rebrands as BikeLA (StreetsblogLA/Twitter)
  • More on Opening of Central Subway (SFExaminer)
  • More on VTA Forging Ahead with Super-Deep and Expensive Subway (MercNews)
  • Traffic deaths Fall in Other Countries Because Other Nations Focus on Solutions (Bloomberg)
  • Transit Projects in US Are More Expensive Because of Too Much Overhead (Vice)
  • Santa Clarita Signal Profiles Finish the Ride
  • Driver Rams Into Vons Storefront (Union-Tribune)
  • Walk Signals with Pedestrian Head Start Make Crossing the Street Safer (CalBike)
  • It’s Raining…and Even Snowing (Union-Tribune)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF. National Headlines at Streetsblog USA.