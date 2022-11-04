Today’s Headlines
- VTA Admits Huge Cost Overruns Coming for Stupidly Deep BART Extension (MercNews)
- Effects of Van Ness BRT (SFChron)
- Gov. Withholds Homeless Funding from LA, SD Citing Lack of Progress (Daily News, Union-Tribune)
- LA Metro Plans to Increase Fares, Number of people in Low Income Program (Daily News)
- More E-Bikes, Bike Paths in Los Angeles (Daily News)
- Elon Musk Paves the Hyperloop Prototype to Put Up a Parking Lot (The Verge)
- Fresno County’s Measure C Bad for the Environment (Fresno Bee)
- BWAHAHAHAHA LA Pedestrians Are Ready to Jaywalk WITH IMPUNITY (New York Times)
- It Stopped Raining, But It’s Going to Start Again (SacBee)
