Today’s Headlines

  • VTA Admits Huge Cost Overruns Coming for Stupidly Deep BART Extension (MercNews)
  • Effects of Van Ness BRT (SFChron)
  • Gov. Withholds Homeless Funding from LA, SD Citing Lack of Progress (Daily News, Union-Tribune)
  • LA Metro Plans to Increase Fares, Number of people in Low Income Program (Daily News)
  • More E-Bikes, Bike Paths in Los Angeles (Daily News)
  • Elon Musk Paves the Hyperloop Prototype to Put Up a Parking Lot (The Verge)
  • Fresno County’s Measure C Bad for the Environment (Fresno Bee)
  • BWAHAHAHAHA LA Pedestrians Are Ready to Jaywalk WITH IMPUNITY (New York Times)
  • It Stopped Raining, But It’s Going to Start Again (SacBee)

