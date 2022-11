Former SoCal Mayor and City Manager Explains the Builder’s Remedy (OC Register)

Support Is Falling for Prop 30 (Politico)

Fresno Bee Urges ‘No’ on Prop 30

LA Metro To Evaluate End-Of-Line Policies, Responding To LB Homelessness Issues (LB Post)

Carlsbad Focusing Transportation Funding on Deadliest Intersections (SD Union-Tribune)

Sonoma County Spends $500,000 on Bike Lanes (Sonoma News)

Councilmember Felicia Williams Hosts Walking Tour Of East Washington Village (Pasadena Now)

SoCal Gas Prices Fall for 25 Straight Days (LB Post)

Big Oil Money Flowing to ‘Moderate Dems’ in California (SacBee)

Traffic Deaths Spike 43 Percent on Halloween (Bloomberg)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF. National Headlines at Streetsblog USA.