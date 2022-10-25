Today’s Headlines
- Report: Protected bike lane networks can make a big difference on climate, environment (ITDP)
- Berkeley’s fight over safe bike infrastructure reduced by media to “War on Cars” (SF Chronicle)
- Bike libraries boost access to bikes across the U.S. (Next City)
- Pasadena’s Pedestrian Action Plan being fine-tuned to focus on specific corridors (Pasadena Now)
- Three projects in Tuolomne County recommended for active transportation projects (Union Democrat)
- Community college students held back by lack of transportation options (PEW)
- Metrolink opens new Arrow line between San Bernardino and Redlands (Mass Transit)
- Santa Clarita installing solar-powered bus info signs (SCV News)
- CA high-speed rail program awards contracts for four Central Valley stations (Mass Transit)
- Safety concerns shut down construction on LA Metro Purple Line (LA Times)
- High-speed rail in Utah? Why not? (KUER)
- Poll: Most people in U.S. want more action on climate (AP)
- NIMBY Bay Area cities propose very dubious sites for housing (SF Chronicle)
- Sacramento city council considers funding new affordable housing (Sacramento Bee)
- Highway removals reunite communities, right wrongs (Urban Land Institute)
- Very, very little plastic is recyclable, despite labels (Grist)
