Today’s Headlines

  • Report: Protected bike lane networks can make a big difference on climate, environment (ITDP)
  • Berkeley’s fight over safe bike infrastructure reduced by media to “War on Cars” (SF Chronicle)
  • Bike libraries boost access to bikes across the U.S. (Next City)
  • Pasadena’s Pedestrian Action Plan being fine-tuned to focus on specific corridors (Pasadena Now)
  • Three projects in Tuolomne County recommended for active transportation projects (Union Democrat)
  • Community college students held back by lack of transportation options (PEW)
  • Metrolink opens new Arrow line between San Bernardino and Redlands (Mass Transit)
  • Santa Clarita installing solar-powered bus info signs (SCV News)
  • CA high-speed rail program awards contracts for four Central Valley stations (Mass Transit)
  • Safety concerns shut down construction on LA Metro Purple Line (LA Times)
  • High-speed rail in Utah? Why not? (KUER)
  • Poll: Most people in U.S. want more action on climate (AP)
  • NIMBY Bay Area cities propose very dubious sites for housing (SF Chronicle)
  • Sacramento city council considers funding new affordable housing (Sacramento Bee)
  • Highway removals reunite communities, right wrongs (Urban Land Institute)
  • Very, very little plastic is recyclable, despite labels (Grist)

