Today’s Headlines
- USEPA: California’s greenhouse gas emissions are rising (SF Chronicle)
- Fire season undid years of work to reduce GHGs (LA Times)
- Gas stoves are poisoning everyone (ACS)
- Private jets are not just a minor annoyance in Van Nuys (LA Times)
- The candidates for whom the oil industry is buying ads (Capital & Main)
- Kern County’s political battles are high stakes for the whole state (CalMatters)
- Expanding public transit is the best way to respond to gas prices, climate emergency (San Diego Union Tribune)
- San Rafael considers transit hub relocation plan (Mass Transit)
- LA County, Metro want to remove homeless people from transit – like that will solve homelessness (Mass Transit)
- Bakersfield’s GET to hold hearing on fare restructuring (raising) (Turnto23)
- Redlands approves Transit Villages Specific Plan (Redlands Community News)
- Bay Area evictions are rising (Mercury News)
- LA Times series on overcrowded housing in LA is devastating (LA Times)
- Federal COVID healthcare coverage is ending, and costs will shift to consumers (Mercury News)
