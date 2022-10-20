Today’s Headlines
- Jaywalking laws were created to serve car drivers. Time for a reset (Governing)
- Pedestrian deaths are 25% of all CA traffic fatalities, and almost a quarter of those are hit-and-runs (KCRA)
- Public input on public projects needs to be rethought (The Atlantic)
- What bike lanes taught me about racism (Melanin Basecamp)
- Rhode Island offers e-bike incentives (Washington Post)
- All-in on electric cars (EDF)
- Crowded sprawl: LA is, and has always been, hard on the poor (LA Times)
- “Builder’s remedy” could make more cities allow more housing (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Google begins demolition work for San Jose village (Mercury News)
- Antioch passes renter protections (East Bay Times)
- Supply chain issues deplete inventory of new Clipper cards for Bay Area transit fares (Mass Transit, Bay Link)
- Inland Empire cities push back on warehouse growth (NY Times)
- ….which is formidable (Business Insider)
- Biden administration schedules first offshore wind auction (CNN)
- Wind in the forecast: power could be cut to prevent wildfires (Bloomberg)
- Bike gondolas! (Why?) No, wait, personal urban transport gondolas (Why?) (Fast Company)
