Today’s Headlines

  • UC workers host town hall on transportation, climate change (Daily Bruin)
  • New state housing law could change San Francisco (San Francisco Examiner)
  • Will Santa Ana’s streetcar speed up displacement? (LA Times)
  • The urban restroom shortage is a health issue (Bloomberg)
  • What holds back high-speed rail in the U.S. (Popular Science)
  • Transitioning only six percent of personal vehicles to electric could prevent thousands of premature deaths (CNN)

