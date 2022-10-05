Today’s Headlines
- It’s Clean Air Day today. Free rides on transit all over the state today (ABC10)
- Sonoma County Board of Supes approves plan for fare-free student pass (County of Sonoma)
- In times of crisis, bike-share rolls on (Bloomberg, Governing)
- State of emergency on SoCal RR tracks (Voice of OC, San Diego Union Tribune)
- Interview with new head of Oakland DOT (Oaklandside)
- Orange County coastal residents complain about gas prices but worry about climate future (LA Times)
- Truck parking needs resolving, especially with EVs coming online (Transport Topics)
- California depends on prison labor to fight its forest fires – that has to end (Truthout)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF