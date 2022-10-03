Today’s Headlines
- Critical Mass celebrates 30th anniversary (SF Gate, KQED)
- Experts say: bicycles are the future of city transportation (My Modern Met)
- How a “bike bus” charmed the internet (Route Fifty)
- NYC may offer bounties for reporting cars parked in bike lanes (Bloomberg)
- The data behind Carlsbad’s declaration of bicycle safety emergency (Encinitas Advocate)
- What we learned by trying to ride every transit system in the Bay Area (SF Chronicle)
- Always so much to complain about on transit, including… the smell of pot? (Patch)
- How elimination of parking minimums will affect Long Beach (Long Beach Post)
- San Francisco has complaints about Cruise’s driverless vehicles (SF Examiner)
- Newsom calls for a windfall tax on oil profits (Office of the Governor)
- Residents are a city’s best source of climate data (Yes!)
- California housing authority tells Oakland it needs to upzone Rockridge, an old “streetcar neighborhood” (SF Chronicle)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF