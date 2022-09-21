Today’s Headlines

Storymap: A tale of 3 cities and their active transportation journeys (Toole Design)

CARB director: 2035 is the “sweet spot” between need to decrease emissions and industry capability (Reuters)

Reading into Newsom’s veto messages: is an economic downturn coming? (Cal Matters)

LA City Council approves contract for new transit shelters (Spectrum News)

Sacramento Regional Transit has a library train (ABC10)

Nah, Ford: a phone alert won’t stop car crashes (Vice)

Here comes… minimobility? (McKinsey)

Google’s plan for 15,000 housing units in Silicon Valley (Surface Magazine)

How to build a (functional) concrete bike (DesignBoom)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF