Today’s Headlines
- Storymap: A tale of 3 cities and their active transportation journeys (Toole Design)
- CARB director: 2035 is the “sweet spot” between need to decrease emissions and industry capability (Reuters)
- Reading into Newsom’s veto messages: is an economic downturn coming? (Cal Matters)
- LA City Council approves contract for new transit shelters (Spectrum News)
- Sacramento Regional Transit has a library train (ABC10)
- Nah, Ford: a phone alert won’t stop car crashes (Vice)
- Here comes… minimobility? (McKinsey)
- Google’s plan for 15,000 housing units in Silicon Valley (Surface Magazine)
- How to build a (functional) concrete bike (DesignBoom)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF