Today’s Headlines

Curb space is valuable, and startups are noticing (Bloomberg)

Newsom vetoes bill to create statewide student transit pass program (LAist)

School traffic is the worst – give the kids transit passes (LA Times)

The push for federal e-bike subsidies is not over (Bicycle Retailer)

How the railroad strike was averted (LA Times)

In Japan, drivers who kill go to jail; an American wants an exception (Daily Bulletin)

Bay Area traffic is back to its prepandemic self (KRON)

New bills could make housing easier to build (San Luis Obispo)

CARB proposes no new diesel big rigs sold in CA in 2040 (CalMatters)

CA gets $150m federal infrastructure grant for Otay Mesa border crossing (Transportation Today)

