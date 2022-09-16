Today’s Headlines

  • Curb space is valuable, and startups are noticing (Bloomberg)
  • Newsom vetoes bill to create statewide student transit pass program (LAist)
  • School traffic is the worst – give the kids transit passes (LA Times)
  • The push for federal e-bike subsidies is not over (Bicycle Retailer)
  • How the railroad strike was averted (LA Times)
  • In Japan, drivers who kill go to jail; an American wants an exception (Daily Bulletin)
  • Bay Area traffic is back to its prepandemic self (KRON)
  • New bills could make housing easier to build (San Luis Obispo)
  • CARB proposes no new diesel big rigs sold in CA in 2040 (CalMatters)
  • CA gets $150m federal infrastructure grant for Otay Mesa border crossing (Transportation Today)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF