BART Turns 50 (San Francisco Chronicle)

LAT Editorial: Governor Newsom Sign A.B. 2097 To Put People Ahead Of Parking

More on Pelosi and Buttigieg Visiting Central Subway (Axios)

More on Buttigieg’s Tour of Oakland (CBSNews)

New Bus and Bike Lanes to SD’s Balboa Park (SD News)

Drivers Knock Down Power Poll in High Speed Chase (SacBee)

Commentary: Endorsements for AC Transit Board (EastBayTimes)

Conspiracy: $1000 to Families without Cars Part of War on Cars (OC Register)

Insurance Company: E-Cars More Dangerous Than Fossil Fuel Cars (SB USA)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF. National Headlines at Streetsblog USA.