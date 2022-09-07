Today’s Headlines
- It’s hot (Daily Beast)
- That text alert seemed to help cut power demand and avoid blackouts (Bloomberg)
- Bay Area transit is struggling in the heat (NBC)
- LA Times grades past California climate efforts
- Redlands rail almost ready for riders (Mass Transit)
- That time Harvey Milk said SF should “ban cars” from South of Market (Mass Transit)
- How a dangerous highway became a park (Governing)
- Lessons from Japan on traffic safety (Bloomberg)
- Why CA’s parking reform matters for housing and climate (Governing)
- Podcast: What would it be like if California replaces strip malls with housing? (CalMatters)
- San Jose school land to be sold for single family homes (San Jose Spotlight)
- San Francisco braces for an epic commercial real estate crash (San Francisco Standard)
