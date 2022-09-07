Today’s Headlines

  • It’s hot (Daily Beast)
  • That text alert seemed to help cut power demand and avoid blackouts (Bloomberg)
  • Bay Area transit is struggling in the heat (NBC)
  • LA Times grades past California climate efforts
  • Redlands rail almost ready for riders (Mass Transit)
  • That time Harvey Milk said SF should “ban cars” from South of Market (Mass Transit)
  • How a dangerous highway became a park (Governing)
  • Lessons from Japan on traffic safety (Bloomberg)
  • Why CA’s parking reform matters for housing and climate (Governing)
  • Podcast: What would it be like if California replaces strip malls with housing? (CalMatters)
  • San Jose school land to be sold for single family homes (San Jose Spotlight)
  • San Francisco braces for an epic commercial real estate crash (San Francisco Standard)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF