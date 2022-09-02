Today’s Headlines

  • CA legislature resets the housing status quo (Planetizen)
  • Getting from San Francisco to Big Basin via public transit is a journey (Mass Transit)
  • CA did NOT just ban gas-powered vehicles, but anyway, here’s some information (Inside Climate News)
  • AC Transit serves disadvantaged communities (Berkeleyside)
  • The age of “car is king” is over (Guardian)
  • SMART is the future (KCRW)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF