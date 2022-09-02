Today’s Headlines
- CA legislature resets the housing status quo (Planetizen)
- And moves to keep CA’s last nuclear plant open (CalMatters, Times of San Diego)
- And passes a law against falsely advertising cars as “self-driving” (LA Times)
- And a tax credit for not having a car (Washington Post)
- And some climate bills (CalMatters)
- Getting from San Francisco to Big Basin via public transit is a journey (Mass Transit)
- CA did NOT just ban gas-powered vehicles, but anyway, here’s some information (Inside Climate News)
- AC Transit serves disadvantaged communities (Berkeleyside)
- The age of “car is king” is over (Guardian)
- SMART is the future (KCRW)
