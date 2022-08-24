Today’s Headlines

Climate change will require political and economic systems change, one way or the other (IPCC)

The current heatwave in China will affect us all – and it’s just a start (Fortune)

HSR approves EIR; what’s next? (Mass Transit)

Guys, guys! High-speed rail could really happen! (Greenbiz)

Carlsbad declares emergency over bike crashes (CBS8)

Surge in vehicle crashes is disproportionately affecting low-income and Black people (NY Times)

Can LA make itself more bike and pedestrian friendly? (KCRW)

Ventura County to institute free transit for youth (KCLU)

Take a ride on Metro’s new K line (ABC)

Profile: Darwin Moosavi, who guided CAPTI into existence (Mass Transit)

It’s not environmental laws that hold back infrastructure (Motherboard)

Toyota drops fight against California’s emissions standards (LA Times)

This clean energy power line could save California (LA Times)

Nigeria moves to benefit from US carbon trading market (Vanguard)

Catalonia to test technology that lowers speed limits when bikes are using the road (The Mayor)

Things people blamed on bicycles (Esquire)

