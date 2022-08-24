Today’s Headlines
- Climate change will require political and economic systems change, one way or the other (IPCC)
- The current heatwave in China will affect us all – and it’s just a start (Fortune)
- HSR approves EIR; what’s next? (Mass Transit)
- Guys, guys! High-speed rail could really happen! (Greenbiz)
- Carlsbad declares emergency over bike crashes (CBS8)
- Surge in vehicle crashes is disproportionately affecting low-income and Black people (NY Times)
- Can LA make itself more bike and pedestrian friendly? (KCRW)
- Ventura County to institute free transit for youth (KCLU)
- Take a ride on Metro’s new K line (ABC)
- Profile: Darwin Moosavi, who guided CAPTI into existence (Mass Transit)
- It’s not environmental laws that hold back infrastructure (Motherboard)
- Toyota drops fight against California’s emissions standards (LA Times)
- This clean energy power line could save California (LA Times)
- Nigeria moves to benefit from US carbon trading market (Vanguard)
- Catalonia to test technology that lowers speed limits when bikes are using the road (The Mayor)
- Things people blamed on bicycles (Esquire)
