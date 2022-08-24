Today’s Headlines

  • Climate change will require political and economic systems change, one way or the other (IPCC)
  • The current heatwave in China will affect us all – and it’s just a start (Fortune)
  • HSR approves EIR; what’s next? (Mass Transit)
  • Guys, guys! High-speed rail could really happen! (Greenbiz)
  • Carlsbad declares emergency over bike crashes (CBS8)
  • Surge in vehicle crashes is disproportionately affecting low-income and Black people (NY Times)
  • Can LA make itself more bike and pedestrian friendly? (KCRW)
  • Ventura County to institute free transit for youth (KCLU)
  • Take a ride on Metro’s new K line (ABC)
  • Profile: Darwin Moosavi, who guided CAPTI into existence (Mass Transit)
  • It’s not environmental laws that hold back infrastructure (Motherboard)
  • Toyota drops fight against California’s emissions standards (LA Times)
  • This clean energy power line could save California (LA Times)
  • Nigeria moves to benefit from US carbon trading market (Vanguard)
  • Catalonia to test technology that lowers speed limits when bikes are using the road (The Mayor)
  • Things people blamed on bicycles (Esquire)

