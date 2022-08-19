Today’s Headlines

  • Active transportation bills poised to reach the Governor’s desk (CalBike)
  • Public transit employees were hit hard by COVID (LA Times, SF Chronicle)
  • CAHSRA certifies EIR for northern segment (CAHSRA)
  • More on Bay Area universal transit pass (Mercury News)
  • That deadly Windsor Hills crash was the tip of an iceberg (LA Times)
  • LA Metro looking for public input on active transportation options (The Source)
  • Corte Madera wants a multiuse path on new bridge over Highway 101 (Marin Independent Journal)
  • Marin County releases study on bike, pedestrian danger hot spots (Marin Independent Journal)
  • Visalia gets a HAWK signal (SunGazette)
  • Mapping California’s collapsing sea cliffs (LA Times)
  • Data: 43 ZEV manufacturers, 2,000 heavy-duty ZEVs in CA (CA Energy Commission)
  • Landfill to become a park in Hacienda Heights (LA Times)
  • Study shows 20,000 people will be homeless in SF this year (SF Chronicle)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

