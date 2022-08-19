Today’s Headlines
- Active transportation bills poised to reach the Governor’s desk (CalBike)
- Public transit employees were hit hard by COVID (LA Times, SF Chronicle)
- CAHSRA certifies EIR for northern segment (CAHSRA)
- More on Bay Area universal transit pass (Mercury News)
- That deadly Windsor Hills crash was the tip of an iceberg (LA Times)
- LA Metro looking for public input on active transportation options (The Source)
- Corte Madera wants a multiuse path on new bridge over Highway 101 (Marin Independent Journal)
- Marin County releases study on bike, pedestrian danger hot spots (Marin Independent Journal)
- Visalia gets a HAWK signal (SunGazette)
- Mapping California’s collapsing sea cliffs (LA Times)
- Data: 43 ZEV manufacturers, 2,000 heavy-duty ZEVs in CA (CA Energy Commission)
- Landfill to become a park in Hacienda Heights (LA Times)
- Study shows 20,000 people will be homeless in SF this year (SF Chronicle)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Help Streetsblog meet our summer fundraising goal with a donation today. Thank you for your support!