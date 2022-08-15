Today’s Headlines
- Study: Global warming are changing ocean currents, with potentially catastrophic result (LA Times, SF Chronicle, CNN, Science Advances)
- With extreme weather, what will happen to public transit? (Next City)
- When did climate become a partisan issue? (New Yorker)
- Not a single Republican voted for the climate bill (The Atlantic)
- Governor Newsom to legislature: Act fast on climate (CalMatters)
- Newsom proposes keeping nuclear plant open, and giving PG&E money to do so (Sacramento Bee)
- LA voters could fix its deadly streets (LA Times)
- West Hollywood gets a pedestrian scramble (WEHO Times)
- These kids don’t have a school bus so they get themselves to school (San Diego Union Tribune)
- USDOT awards Fresno $17 million for zero emission transition (ABC)
- CARB names new chief executive (RTO Insider, The Truth About Cars)
- FedEx testing e-delivery vans (Business Journal)
- Even with money, it will be hard to remove highways (Governing)
