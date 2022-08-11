Today’s Headlines

How the heck did they get a climate bill passed? (AP, E&E)

Air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions being measured and mapped at a “hyperlocal” scale (Vice)

FHWA’s “Carbon Reduction Program” lets states ignore the reduction piece (Transportation For America)

Why aren’t speed governors required on vehicles? (Bloomberg)

Paris to become a 100% cycle city (Momentum Mag)

USDOT’s Reconnecting Communities grant program needs more funding (Transportation For America)

Plans for an “inland port” in Kern County (ABC)

Los Gatos residents want to repeal General Plan that calls for “unnecessarily high number” of housing units (Mercury News)

CA AG weighs in on East Bay affordable housing fight (SF Chronicle)

Housing factions weaponize two state laws to win their arguments (CalMatters)

Hey, San Bernardino: don’t waste everyone’s time on vote to secede (Daily Bulletin)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

