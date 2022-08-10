Today’s Headlines

  • Newsom urges legislature to speed up climate efforts (CalMatters)
  • Street-level air pollution from traffic linked to higher emergency room costs (EDF)
  • There is still hope for a tax break on e-bikes (The Verge)
  • Money for California from federal climate bill (Mercury News)
  • Oakland plans an e-bike library (Oaklandside)
  • Bicyclists protest LA’s ban on selling bike parts on sidewalks (Daily News)
  • Spectacular multi-car crash brings murder charges (LA Times)
  • LA ponders reining in cars (LA Times)
  • Musk is just a disrupter, not a builder (NY Magazine)
  • The “tech revolution” has done very little to improve transportation (Gizmodo)
  • Studying very local heat levels from a truck (Wired)
  • San Francisco’s housing approval process under state scrutiny (SF Chronicle)

