Newsom urges legislature to speed up climate efforts (CalMatters)

Street-level air pollution from traffic linked to higher emergency room costs (EDF)

There is still hope for a tax break on e-bikes (The Verge)

Money for California from federal climate bill (Mercury News)

Oakland plans an e-bike library (Oaklandside)

Bicyclists protest LA’s ban on selling bike parts on sidewalks (Daily News)

Spectacular multi-car crash brings murder charges (LA Times)

LA ponders reining in cars (LA Times)

Musk is just a disrupter, not a builder (NY Magazine)

The “tech revolution” has done very little to improve transportation (Gizmodo)

Studying very local heat levels from a truck (Wired)

San Francisco’s housing approval process under state scrutiny (SF Chronicle)

